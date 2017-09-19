They sawed it off, somewhere in the middle.

City council has approved zoning to allow stacked townhouses in north-Barrie after a compromise was reached on density Monday.

The project will be 88 units on the 5.7-acre property at 101 Kozlov St. Last week councillors cut the units to 84 from 92, but found middle ground Monday.

“I'm not crazy about the density of the development, but it's something I guess we can live with,” said Coun. Barry Ward, who represents this area.

“The style of the development I favour. It's back-to-back townhouses, which is a good transition between the surrounding single-family homes and the apartment building that's there now.”

Green Valley Construction needs to change one type of multiple residential dwelling zoning to another to build the 3.5 storey townhouses. It had originally proposed 120 units there.

The developer has also agreed to move a roadway from west of building two to a location between buildings one and two, as it would be too close to the backyards of existing homes.

Coun. Steve Trotter said this compromise shows what's possible when a developer and the city work together to find middle ground.

“This is a great example of what can happen when you have an applicant who wants to listen, wants to co-operate and wants to find a solution, as opposed to ... this is what I want, and if I don't get what I want, I'll see you some other place,” he said.

The Ontario Municipal Board is an option for developers who don't agree with the decisions of municipal councils.

Mayor Jeff Lehman agreed that this was a good solution.

“I appreciate the effort to find a compromise,” he said. “The density is going to come up ever so slightly, as a result, but you know the applicant went away and is proposing a revised plan that reflects the concerns of council.”

Trotter said he hopes this compromise is instructive to other developers when dealing with the city and neighbours.

“I just hope that other applicants ... understand that we're a community that embraces development, but we want that development to be reflective of all comment, be supportive of the existing community when it's infill, and it goes a long way when those things actually happen,” he said.

The motion includes special provisions which are greater requirements on the developer – tighter standards – such as larger setbacks, landscape buffer areas and side yard setback.

There is an existing seven storey, 129-unit apartment building already on this property – located on the east side of Kozlov, south of Livingstone Street West and north of Heather Street.

