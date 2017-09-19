Community Living Association employee charged
NEW TECUMSETH - A Community Living Association for South Simcoe employee faces theft and fraud charges following a two-year-plus police investigation.
On July 22, 2015, Nottawasaga OPP were contacted about a senior finance clerk involved in fraud and theft of approximately $150,000 from the association.
On Sept. 9, 2017, OPP arrested a 52-year-old New Tecumseth woman and charged her with fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.
She was released from custody and was given a court date in Bradford.
The Community Living Association for South Simcoe supports individuals with an intellectual disability.
It is a non-profit, charitable organization governed by a volunteer board of directors.