A Toronto woman wanted in connection with an underwear theft in February turned herself in to Barrie police Friday.

The 47-year-old was charged with theft under $5,000 and breaching her probation. She has a Barrie court date next month.

Just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 3, a woman entered La Senza in Georgian Mall and walked directly to the back of the store.

Police said she grabbed nine stacks of ladies underwear and hid them under the winter jacket she had been carrying.

Just before walking out of the store, police said, the woman selected another stack of underwear, again concealing them under her jacket.

Police said 130 pairs of ladies underwear went missing.