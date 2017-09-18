A Barrie woman wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with a rash of fraudulent credit card purchases last June was arrested Sunday.

She was captured on surveillance video using a credit card at Freshco, at 409 Bayfield St.

City police also believe she used the credit card at several gas stations and Mac's Convenience stores in Barrie's north-end.

An anonymous tip to police led to her location Sunday and she was arrested.

A 35-year-old woman was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and using a credit card when not authorized to do so.