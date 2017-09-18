A McDonald's employee had his bike stolen Friday while he was working at the Dunlop Street West restaurant in Barrie.

City police said the 17-year-old parked his bicycle at 4:55 p.m. against a city bike rack, securing it with a lock, at the southeast corner of Toronto and Dunlop streets.

But when he took his break, he noticed the bike was gone.

Police say there is no clear video of the bike being removed.

Gone is a white Diamond mountain bike, with red decals and logo.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact Const. M. Jansen at 705-725-7025, ext. 2689 or at mjansen@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.