Change text size for the story

MIDLAND – A Port Severn woman was arrested after $100 of merchandise left a store without being paid for Saturday.

At mid-day a store employee noticed items being hidden in a purse. A woman was followed outside and confronted by a store employee.

Midland officers spoke with a woman and she provided an alias, police said.

A 41-year woman was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and obstructing police.

She was later released with a Midland court date next month.