WASAGA BEACH – A man's body was found in Nottawasaga Bay by two kayakers Saturday evening.

Huronia West OPP say he is a 66-year-old Wasaga Beach resident.

A post mortem was scheduled for Monday, but police are not treating his death as suspicious.

OPP say a 911 call was received at 6:20 p.m. Saturday about a body found approximately 200 metres from shore in Nottawasaga Bay by the kayakers.

It was removed from the water by police and a conservation officer in a Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry vessel.