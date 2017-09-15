Change text size for the story

CLEARVIEW TWP. - A Collingwood resident is in serious condition in a Toronto hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer Thursday night.

At 8:20 p.m., Huronia West OPP say a gold-coloured vehicle northbound on County Rd. 91 at Conc. 6 struck the westbound truck.

The vehicle's 79-year-old driver was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.

Police, along with Clearview firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics, were all called to the scene.