BRADFORD – A local man faces assault and weapon charges in connection with an Aug. 21 incident outside a bar here.

South Simcoe police say his ex-girlfriend was being assaulted that day when passersby intervened.

A knife was pulled to keep them at bay, police said, and the woman was assaulted a second time before she was able to escape.

Everyone had left when police arrived, but a woman reported the incident to police at a later date.

On Thursday, a 30-year-old Bradford man was arrested by police and held for a bail hearing.

He is charged with two counts of assault, weapons dangerous, carrying a concealed weapon, three counts of failing to meet the conditions of his release and breaching his probation.