Numerous boxes of perfume were lifted from the Shoppers Drug Mart on Mapleview Drive in Barrie late Wednesday.

City police say the pharmacy's rear door was entered at 11:30 p.m., the perfume was removed and whoever took it fled.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. He at 705-725-7025, ext. 2667 or at khe@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.