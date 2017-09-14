Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A radar detector was detected by a police radar detector detector Wednesday on Professor Day Drive.

A South Simcoe police officer was patrolling the street when his radar detector detector alerted him to a passing car.

The officer stopped the car and spotted a radar detector on the dash.

A 29-year-old Springwater Township man was charged with possession of a radar warning device.

Radar detectors are illegal in Ontario, police say. Just possessing one is an offence, and it does not need to be operating.