They’re back with new music, a new character and, because of last year’s sell out, an extra show.

Splash’N Boots perform next weekend in Barrie. It’s the kick off to the Big Yellow Tunes Tour.

“Our show is going to be even more interactive than last time; parents can take lot of pictures of their kids,” said Taes Leavitt, also known as Boots. “One of my favourite parts of the show is watching the parents watch their kids.”

The live performance resembles more of a concert than Treehouse TV’s The Big Yellow Boot hit show.

But there’s lots of spillover between the music and dancing and the characters and their signature yellow and blue colours.

This year, the children’s duo is bringing all the characters from their TV show. There’s Charlie, a singing and dancing dog character, who also serves as the show’s mascot. Charlie is the favourite among the kids because he’s cuddly.

Keys, the talking piano, marked its first appearance in the live show last year and will be back again along with Jumping Jack Granny, who, as it happens, has a new single out.

And Chef Brock Lee, joins the tour for the first time this year.

In other news, Splash’N Boots recorded a new album which is set for release next month.

This one is a little different.

“The album is actually going to be a love song album; quiet before bed songs that parents and children can sing together,” said Leavitt. “We had this one song called Sleepy Bug parents would sing to the their kids before they got to bed. We thought it would be nice to have an entire album of quiet ones for the end of the day because our songs are so up, up, up.”

After the tour Splash’N Boots will be embarking on their third season of The Big Yellow Boot. The first Big Yellow Boot shows were filmed by Splash’N Boots, including the pilot. They made the boot in Nick’s brother’s garage. Nick is Splash and is also married to Leavitt in real life.

They met as students at Queen’s University where she was studying music along with some drama courses and he was acquiring his high-school teaching qualifications in English and drama. It was drama that brought the couple together.

They started performing outside of school in 2003, a career move that has taken them around the world and garnered four Juno nominations. They have also known for their philanthropy with Sick Kids Hospital and Camp Ooch, a camp for children with cancer.

They launched Splash’N Boots 4 Kids to bring outreach programs for to at-risk children in more than 12 northern communities in Canada. They partnered with the Recreation and Parks Association of Nunavut and marked their first trip earlier his year to work with 200 kids in Cambridge Bay. While they were there, they filmed a music video featuring children and adults alike which will air on an upcoming show.

Splash’N Boots perform on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Georgian Theatre in Barrie. Dress up in yellow and blue for two shows, at 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.

Tickets are $42 - includes a post show meet and greet and a special gift from Splash’N Boots - or $26.50, available at the box office, 705-739-4228.