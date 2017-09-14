Too much house on too little land, with a private road to boot, has neighbours concerned about a proposed south-west Barrie development.

A public meeting was held Sept. 11 on a rezoning needed to build 17 single-detached homes on 1.65 acres north of Ardagh Road, east of Wright Drive.

“We're aware that the land is going to be developed, and we're not opposed to the fact it's going to be developed,” said Jennifer Sevigny, of nearby Auburn Court, speaking for many neighbours, “but we would ask that it be maintained ... in line with the current, existing properties.”

“The proposed plan would allow for oversized homes on reduced sized lots,” said Marnie Overman, another Auburn Court resident, in a letter to the city.

“The scale and balance of these (17) homes would greatly affect the aesthetics of the existing neighbourhood.”

Sevigny agrees.

“Because of the size of these homes and how large they would be, we have issues with privacy, overlooking (other homes) and the loss of light, and shadowing,” she said.

The homes would be two-storey, 1,800 to 2,400 square feet in size, with two to three bedrooms.

A July 19 neighbourhood meeting was attended by six residents, and concerns were raised about privacy, snow removal, tree preservation, garbage collection, parking, drainage and the private Teck Road on this property.

Sean Kohler, who lives on Ardagh Road, raised the latter concern at the Sept. 11 public meeting.

“That front property line is going to be my back yard line, which means that road is going to be right beside the fence in the rear of my property,” he said. “If it's a private road and somebody's going to plow that, they will be plowing it right into that fence with absolutely no room for snow to go there.”

Kohler also expressed concerns about salt and brine ending up in his back yard.

City planner Edward Terry said this property is a consolidation of land zoned R (residential)3, R1 and an unopened road stub.

The R4 zone being requested has a smaller minimum lot area, 335 square metres, and minimum lot frontage, 10 metres, requirement than the R3 and R1 zone.

Terry said rezoning this land to R4 minimizes the deviations from the zoning bylaw required to be addressed through special provisions.

“Staff need to assess the appropriateness of the proposal, including the R4 (SP) provisions to determine if it is appropriate based on a variety of planning principles,” he said. “That work is underway now.”

Coun. Steve Trotter, who represents this area, had questions about the affordable housing aspect of this development and the process for area residents to get their concerns addressed.

This property is surrounded by low-density, single-detached homes and is close to Barrie Transit, retail stores, parkland and two elementary schools.

The developer of this property is David Seaman and it's properly described as 2,4, 6 and 8 Teck Rd. and 350, 354 and 358 Ardagh Rd.

Eight of the homes would be along the property's north boundary, nine homes would be along the southern border.

Each home would have a two-car garage and two parking spaces per driveway. The development would have seven visitor parking spaces.

“The homes proposed are not larger than the existing (neighbourhood) homes,” Terry said. “The lot frontage proposed for each lot on the north side of the site is larger, a little over 14 metres.”

A public meeting is one of the first stages of Barrie's planning process. The application now goes to city planning staff for a report and recommendation.

Barrie councillors are expected to deal with this rezoning application in mid-to-late October, they were told by city planning staff.

