Two men are being sought by police after four packages of baby formula were removed from a north-Barrie grocery store Tuesday.

City police say the baby formula was concealed inside a tote bag taken from a nearby shelf at Loblaws on Bayfield Street North.

Two men were approached by store security as they attempted to leave the store, then fled on foot.

Both are white, age 25 to 29, of medium build and stand 5'9” to 5'10”.

One was wearing a Toronto Blue Jays hat, the other a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Groh at 705-725-7025, ext. 2533 or at kgroh@barriepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.