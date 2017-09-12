ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - A Shanty Bay man was charged with speeding after a car was clocked at 106 kilometres an hour in a 60 km/h zone on the Ridge Road early Tuesday.

Barrie OPP on radar patrol spotted a blue 2006 SAAB near Line 5 just before 7 a.m. and tried to stop it near Line 6.

The driver fled the car but was found a short distance away.

A 28-year-old man had been drinking, police said, and was given a three-day driver's licence suspension, then charged with speeding.

His driver's licence was seized and his car was towed.