The field just got a little thinner for the Progressive Conservative nomination in Ontario's Barrie-Innisfil riding.

Devin Scully announced Tuesday morning he is withdrawing, leaving the race to Shawn Bubel and Lawrence Vindum.

“The fact is, that after months of campaigning, the numbers aren't where they need to be to have a realistic shot at securing the nomination,” Scully said.

He thanked his volunteers, donors, supporters and team members for their efforts.

The next Ontario election is scheduled for June, 2018.

Liberal MPP Ann Hoggarth is Barrie MPP, having been elected in 2014.

The city will be split into two ridings for the next provincial election, as it was for the last federal election.

Patrick Brown, MPP for Simcoe North and PC leader, has accepted the nomination for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte riding in next year's election.