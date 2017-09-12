The tall boys were paid for, not so much the six-pack.

City police are looking for a woman after beer was taken from the Loblaws on Bayfield Street North Monday in Barrie.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a woman went to the beer fridge area and selected multiple cans of beer, placing them in a store carrying case, then an additional six-pack.

Police say she went to the nearby cereal isle and concealed the six-pack in a black shoulder bag she was carrying.

The tall boys were purchased but not the six-pack, police said.

The woman is described by police as white, in her mid-to-late 30s, standing 5'4' to 5'6”, weighing 120 pounds, with a thin build, long blonde hair and brown eyes.

She has a large red mark on her right, upper arm with a tattoo beginning with 'Life'.

The woman was wearing a multi-coloured shirt, capris jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. G. Danaj at 705-725-7025, ext. 2746, or at gdanaj@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.