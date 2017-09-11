Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – A man faces weapon charges after police were called to a Belle Ewart home just after noon Saturday.

South Simcoe police responded to a call about a man armed with a rifle.

Officers spoke to a man and his wife. The gun was located and locked up.

But police determined a woman has been threatened with a knife during a previous dispute.

A 31-year-old Innisfil man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous. He was held for a bail hearing.