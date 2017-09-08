A man who swiped protein, and then flowers, at a Barrie grocery store is being sought by city police.

At Loblaws on Aug. 26, police say a man concealed protein products in his backpack and then grabbed a bouquet of roses as he left the Bayfield Street North store.

He was caught and arrested outside by store security, but while being taken inside he broke free and fled on foot toward Kozlov Street.

Police describe him as black, 20, of thin build and standing 6' tall.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. R. Hunt at 705-725-7025, ext. 2690 or at rhunt@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.