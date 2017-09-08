INNISFIL – A car stolen from Alcona was found Thursday afternoon in York Region with substantial damage.

South Simcoe police were told by an Emerald Court resident that her 2009 Honda Accord was taken from her driveway sometime overnight.

It was recovered later Thursday afternoon in York Region.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to call police at 705-436-2141, ext. 1443 or e-mail carlos.pinho@southsimcoepolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.