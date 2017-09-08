Barrie police are looking for a man who used a phoney US $50 bill at an Esso gas station Aug. 30.

Just before 4 p.m., a white, four-door Ford F-350 pickup truck pulled into the Bryne Drive gas station. There were four other passengers in the truck, with Ontario licence plate AS 87837.

Cigarettes were bought using the bill, and change was made in Canadian currency.

City police are looking for a white man, age 20-25, of medium build with short brown hair and tattoos on his forearms.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, a black and red 'Jordan' t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. B. Bromley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2780 or at bbromley@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.