Rotary seeks adventurous teens

The Kempenfelt Rotary Club is taking another step in support of youth in the community.

The club is looking for students to participate in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity through the Rotary Youth Exchange program.

Rotary Youth Exchange is the cornerstone of the club’s international efforts to promote cultural understanding and dialogue worldwide.

Each year, as a result of this program, approximately 7,000 students experience how other people live and view the world.

To be eligible, teens must be between the ages of 15 and 17 during the 2018-19 school year.

The year-long exchange costs less than the price of a semester at most universities and will provide rich and long-lasting learning opportunities.

The application deadline is Oct. 31.

Rotary is also seeking families for the Rotary Host Family Program in association with Rotary Youth Exchange.

Perhaps local residents are interested in learning more about the world while staying close to home?

Host families welcome a student from another country for a few months and the student becomes part of the family.

Many local families have found this to be a very positive experience.

Anyone interested in learning more about either or both of these opportunities can attend the Youth Exchange Information Night on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Barrie YMCA, located at 22 Grove St. W., from 6:30 until 7:30pm. RSVP to newgen@kempenfeltrotary.ca.

For more information, contact Joan McKee, committee chairperson of New Generations of Kempenfelt Rotary Club, by email at newgen@kempenfeltrotary.ca.

Visit the Kempenfelt Rotary Club website at kempenfeltrotary.ca for more information.