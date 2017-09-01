INNISFIL -

Seven teenagers face a combined 41 charges following an investigation into street-level robberies in the Alcona area.

Over the last month, South Simcoe police have been investigating unreported robberies where a group of adults and teens had been identified as the suspects.

In some cases, victims were lured to wooded areas for drug transactions when they were robbed or assaulted, according to police.

A 16-year-old male from Thornhill has been charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, five counts of failing to comply with recogizance, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

An 18-year-old Thornhill man has been charged with two counts of robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, four counts of failing to comply with recognizance, and assault.

A 19-year-old Richmond Hill man has been charged with robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.

A 16-year-old male from Richmond Hill has been charged with robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and assault.

A 15-year-old male from Innisfil has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

A 16-year-old Innisfil male has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

A 19-year-old Innisfil man has been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Investigators are still seeking other victims. They can be contacted by phone at 705-436-2141 or by email at ian.fenik@southsimcoepolice.ca.