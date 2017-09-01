Ryan Suzuki had anxiously waited all summer for the opening of Colts training camp, but the club’s first-overall pick admits he was a little nervous when he set out from his home in London to drive to Barrie.

“Living with new billets and in a new house; in a new city, new teammates,” explained the 16-year-old after his first scrimmage on opening day of camp Tuesday at the Barrie Molson Centre. “The guys that I’ve met have been real good to me. I’m just looking forward to getting started.”

Suzuki hardly looked nervous when he stepped on the ice Tuesday.

Of course, it helps when you can lean on an older brother who has gone through all this before.

Suzuki’s brother, Nick, a star forward with the Owen Sound Attack and a 2017 first-round NHL pick (13th overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights, has been a calming influence. He has been there for Suzuki any time he’s needed him and his advice has made the transition that much easier.

“My brother has helped me a lot,” the highly skilled Colts rookie centre said. “(Nick’s) a pretty level-headed guy. He’s taught me a lot. He said, ‘Just play your game. They drafted you for a reason. You’ve just got to do what you do and you’ll do great’.”

The two worked together this summer in getting ready for the upcoming hockey season. Nick is in Washington at a Golden Knights orientation camp.

“I trained with him a bit this summer and I was on the ice with him quite a few times,” he said. “He just told me, ‘Play your game.’ And if I have any questions, I just go right to him and he’s glad to answer them.”

Barrie head coach Dale Hawerchuk believes following his brother’s advice would be good for the young Suzuki and others participating in their first Colts camp like Andrei Svechnikov and Alexey Lipanov.

“Just do what you do best,” Hawerchuk said. “(Ryan will) learn as we go here. I was a first-round pick overall in the NHL (Winnipeg in 1981), a first pick overall in the QMJHL (Cornwall Royals in 1979) and you have to understand you do what you do best.

“When things aren’t going your way, make sure you’re doing all the little things well until it gets turned again,” the coach added. “I think these guys seem to have the type of attitude that they’ll follow that direction.”

Suzuki didn’t take long at camp to show the high-level talent that made him the top pick in the OHL Priority Selection in April.

Pouncing on a loose puck along the boards just inside the blue-line, Suzuki fired a tape-to-tape pass to linemate Peter Fleming in front for a golden scoring opportunity.

Minutes later, he stickhandled his way to get alone in front, but just missed putting the puck inside the post.

His vision to create plays and find teammates makes him an offensive threat when he steps on the ice.

“I rely heavily on my hockey IQ to get me around out there,” said Suzuki, who led a very good London Knights minor-midget team last season. “I also played with Fleming. I played with him quite a bit throughout the year last season, so I knew he’d be there. Yeah, I guess (the vision) just comes naturally.”

It’s that type of special vision that sets apart players like Suzuki.

“We’ve got a few guys like that,” Hawerchuk said. “You take Suzuki, Svechnikov, Lipanov and even the (Sam Rhodes) kid coming in, they see the ice well and make plays.

“You like that, their vision. Not only can they make plays with their reading well, they create turnovers as well, which is a big part of hockey today.”

Suzuki says he has spent the summer trying strengthen his lower body and hopes to continue working on where his body needs to be to help him win battles along the boards.

A smaller player, he is also focused on improving where his stick positioning is. Where is body positioning is.

Adjusting to the faster OHL game will be key early on.

“I’m just looking forward to working with Dale in trying to form me into a better player all-around,” the six-foot, 165-pound forward said. “I’m just looking forward to getting started and if he can help me with any of the little things, like stop and starting instead of curling, it all makes a big difference.”

Adjusting to the OHL’s quicker pace will likely be his biggest adjustment off the bat, Hawerchuk says.

“Every level you go up everything is happening that much quicker, so it usually take a couple of weeks before everything becomes second nature to what it felt to you before you came up,” he explained. “I remember going through that in junior. I remember going through that at the NHL level.

“First couple of weeks you’re hard on yourself because you’re like, ‘I’ve got to get quicker. I’ve got to do things quicker’, but you’re also playing with guys that do things quicker and that can help.”

As for feeling pressure of being a No. 1 pick and producing, Suzuki doesn’t seem bothered by it.

“The pressure comes with the territory,” he said. “Obviously there’s got to be some pressure to put up some numbers, but I’m not too worried about points or anything.

“I’m just trying to play my game. Be great offensively and defensively and the points will come.”

The Colts are in Owen Sound on Sunday to face the Attack at 2 p.m. The Colts will then host the Niagara IceDogs at the BMC on Monday night starting at 6 p.m.