ADJALA-TOSORONTIO TWP. - A Caledon man has been charged after two dump trucks collided, causing extensive damage to a nearby home Aug. 25.

Nottawasaga OPP say the crash took place at 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of Con. Rd. 4 and the 10th Side Road.

The two truck drivers were treated for minor injuries and later released from hospital.

A 45-year-old man was charged with failing to yield from a stop sign, a Highway Traffic Act violation.