The numbers speak for themselves.

During the past few weeks, the number of fatal motor vehicle collisions has continued to rise within the Ontario Provincial Police's Central Region.

So far in 2017, 21 people have died in motor-vehicle-related collisions with two 2 primary factors - crossing over the centre line (13 deaths) and failing to negotiate a curve in the roadway (eight deaths).

“As we approach the Labour Day long weekend, there will be a marked increase in the number of motor vehicles travelling upon area roads and highways,” said Chief Superintendent Rose DiMarco, regional commander of the OPP Central Region.

“By staying on your side of the road and not crossing the centre line and safely negotiating any curves in the road, I am hopeful that the commonalities that we have identified can be reduced and ultimately prevent any unnecessary deaths.”

Multi-lane roadways have solid yellow lines painted on them in order to ensure that a vehicle travels on the right side of the road.

The solid line may be interrupted at times and be presented as a broken line to allow for passing, but this can only be done if the driver sees that such a manoeuvre can be safely conducted and completed without affecting oncoming traffic. A double solid line will exist to remind drivers that the portion of the road being travelled upon has been deemed not safe at that location for any passing attempt.

OPP say road safety is a shared responsibility, and that motorists need to do their part to ensure that any travel this weekend is safe for all those using the roads.