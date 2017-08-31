By the end of the season, there weren’t many superlatives left to describe the year the Barrie Baycats had.

It was an unbelievable season, all in all.

Was it the greatest?

That’s tough to say.

The Barrie Baycats won their fourth-straight Intercounty Baseball League championship earlier this week, losing just three times all season while sweeping both playoff series in impressive fashion.

This was the strongest squad in franchise history, armed with a pitching staff so dangerous that their ace from the 2014 and 2015 titles (Adam Rowe) was able to be used as a lefty specialist out of the bullpen.

The Baycats brought two guys off of their bench to start Game 3 of the finals in Ryan Rijo and Brandon Dhue, and they went a combined 6-for-8 with two homers, four runs scores and six RBI.

Their key shutdown man in the bullpen, former Houston Astro and Cincinnati Red Enerio Del Rosario, was called upon just once in the final, since every other game was either completed by the starter or by one of the other guys – Rowe, Adam Hawes, or Chris Nagorski, the latter two having both served as lights-out closers during Barrie’s four-year reign.

For this team, the depth and the top-end strength led to the greatest winning record in IBL history.

“One of the things with all of those teams that do really well is that they have some ex-big leaguers, and we had that this year,” said Baycats right fielder Ryan Spataro. “I think our win/loss record puts us up there alone. 41-3, and when was the last time you heard that? That was with playoffs too, which was pretty ridiculous.

“So I would say that we’re tops, if not top,” added Spataro, who has now filled up an entire hand with championship rings. “Some of the old Toronto teams, with (Rich and Rob) Butler, the names were bigger than the ones on our team, but I think what we did this year and how we did it was so dominant that we would be up in the top.”

There may have been just a single game all year – a loss in Toronto to the Maple Leafs in July – where the Baycats put out a lineup that was really pushing for a win and came up short.

“I was kind of thinking about it more (the day after winning it all) and just realized that, wow, we played really well all year,” said Baycats catcher and playoff MVP Kyle DeGrace. “It’s pretty special when you look at it that way. We didn’t have too many bad games.

“The funny thing is, we lost back-to-back games this year for the first time in, like, two or three years, and it’s in the season we only lost three times,” DeGrace added. “Other than getting our butts kicked by Toronto one night, we played well all year round.”

Despite coming on the heels of the Brantford Red Sox and their six titles in a row, Barrie’s four straight championships has it vying for the title of a dynasty, and a well-deserved one at that.

“Yeah, I would think so,” Spataro said. “We’ve had pretty much the same core of guys, and it’s been the same group of guys that’s gone out and battled every year, so I would say yeah.”

Barrie has had an incredible 10 position players that have been part of three or more championships in a row, and it’s safe to say it has a winning formula.

“We definitely have the right clubhouse,” said DeGrace, who came to the team from Toronto in 2012. “We’re a group of guys that get along really well and like playing for one another. We don’t have selfish individuals in the clubhouse.

“We have a lot of role guys that, when they get called upon, do their job really well,” DeGrace added. “It’s just a fun group to be a part of and we’re all friends. I think that just makes it easier for us to show up and play well together.

“The first year when I got here, it was still a little bit different,” DeGrace added of a team in flux in 2012. “The second year, we started really coming together, and ever since then, it’s basically been the same position players. It’s been special and it’s been fun.”

There are a couple of teams that would be vying for the moniker of best IBL team ever, such as the 2002 Maple Leafs, or, much more recently, the 2011 (or 2012, for that matter) Red Sox.

Could the Baycats beat that Brantford team in its prime?

“Man, with our pitching staff and their pitching staff, that would be a helluva series,” DeGrace said. “We were talking about that (after the game on Tuesday).

“You’ve got (Claudio) Custodio, (Emilis) Guerrero, (Adam) Rowe, (Matthew) St. Kitts versus (Chris) Chavez, (Mike) Meyers, (Gabe) Ribas, and that would have been a helluva series, especially with their position players and our position players, with what we’ve grown into the past few years,” DeGrace added. “We just joked around and talked about how much fun that would be.”

Barrie has already taken down several records, such as the longest winning streak in league history, best winning percentage and a tie for most wins.

But the big one that players on all sides would be looking at is Brantford’s unprecedented six titles in a row.

“Stevie (Lewis) was actually at a wedding for one of the Brantford guys from his old days, and (former Brantford GM Mike) Bonanno turned to him and said, ‘if you win it this year, you guys know that you have to hang on for another three years to get that title. You broke all of the records already, why not that one?’.

“Seven in a row,” added Spataro, “but we’ll see what happens there. We have family commitments and stuff. It’d be nice, but it’d be a tough task.”

DeGrace feels that if they were to break the record, a lot of credit for keeping this group together to do so would go to their other halves.

“I think the thing that usually gets overlooked is that all of us get support from our significant others,” DeGrace said. “The good thing is, they all get along, too. So when we’re hanging out, they’re hanging out.

“It makes it a lot easier for us to get permission to keep doing this.”

And given the rarefied air that the Baycats currently sit in, why not keep going and try for seven one day?

“I think it’s brought up a lot more because the team before us to win it was Brantford, and they won six in a row,” DeGrace said. “That really was a dynasty, what they did.

“I guess, after winning the fourth, it’s getting pretty close to what they did, which you probably never would have thought would happen, let alone right away,” DeGrace said. “It’s pretty neat to be a part of.”

