NEW TECUMSETH – Liquor thefts at two Tottenham businesses have led to the arrest of one man and a warrant for the second.

Nottawasaga OPP say a shoplifting incident at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday resulted in two men taking a bottle of alcohol.

At 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to a break-in at a business where the front window was broken and cases of liquor taken.

An 18-year-old New Tecumseth man is charged with breaking and entering, and theft under $5,000. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Wednesday in Barrie.

The second man is still at large.