INNISFIL – A man faces charges after the screen door was ripped off a home and a woman assaulted during an argument Tuesday morning.

South Simcoe police were called to a Cookstown home at 5:40 a.m. and officers spoke to a woman.

Her husband had fled when police were called, and officers learned he was under a peace bond to be of good behaviour.

Later Tuesday evening, a 38-year-old man surrendered to police.

He was arrested and charged with assault, mischief and failing to comply with his peace bond.

The woman did not require medical attention, police said.