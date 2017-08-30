Recent laboratory results show two probable human cases of West Nile virus illness, one likely acquired in New Tecumseth, says the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

The results of further tests are pending before the cases can be confirmed as West Nile virus illness.

In addition, mosquitoes from a trap located in Bradford West Gwillimbury tested positive for the virus this week.

“People may feel, with the end of summer approaching, that the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes is reduced,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, the health unit's medical officer of health.

“However, late summer and early fall is the time when the risk of acquiring West Nile virus from a bite actually increases. As long as mosquitoes continue to be active, we need to take precautions to protect ourselves from the virus.”

The majority of people infected with West Nile virus don't show any symptoms and most of those who do will experience mild illness which may include: fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting or rashes on the chest, stomach or back.

Less than 1% of those infected with West Nile virus will experience serious symptoms, which may include: high fever, severe headache, muscle weakness, stiff neck or confusion.

In rare instances, the virus can cause meningitis, encephalitis or death. Those at greatest risk of severe illness are people over the age of 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic diseases.

The health unit encourages the public to seek medical attention if they are experiencing any symptoms related to West Nile virus.

For more information about West Nile virus and protecting yourself from mosquito bites, call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or connect with the health unit on Facebook and Twitter, or visit simcoemuskokahealth.org.