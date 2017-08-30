Couple arrested near Oro's Line 15
ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - Two people were arrested in a car stolen from Peel Region here Tuesday morning.
Barrie OPP spotted a silver Honda Accord northbound on Highway 11 at 9 a.m.
It had been reported stolen to Peel Regional police Aug. 25 and was also suspected in a gas drive-off in Barrie on Aug. 29.
The Accord pulled into a parking lot near Oro's Line 15, where police made arrests.
A 36-year-old Hanover man was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of another's identity document and failing to comply with a court order.
An Arran-Elderslie woman, age 26, was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of another's identity document.
Both were held for Wednesday bail hearings in Barrie.