KITCHENER - Barrie Baycats proved as unbeatable in the playoffs as they were in the Intercounty Baseball League's regular season.

With a 10-0 win against Kitchener Panthers Tuesday night at Jack Couch Park, the Baycats swept the final in four games and won their fourth straight IBL championship.

Barrie won all eight of its playoff games to become the first four-time champions since the Brantford Red Sox won six straight from 2008-13.

Playoff MVP Kyle DeGrace went 4-for-5 with a run and two RBI in Tuesday's game. DeGrace, 31, hit .417 in the post-season with a home run, nine RBI, scored 12 runs and stole three bases.

Ryan Spataro and Kevin Atkinson each had two hits in game four, including solo home runs, in the series-clinching win.

Barrie's Jordan Castaldo singled, doubled and added two RBI. Claudio Custodio and Jeff Cowan both drove in a run and scored once, while Ryan Rijo singled twice and scored a run, Branfy Infante scored twice and stole a base and Steve Lewis had two of Barrie's 16 total hits.

Pitcher Emilis Guerrero (2-0) went the distance, scattering six hits while walking one and striking out five.

For Kitchener, Tanner Nivins went 2-for-4.

Noelvis Entenza (1-3) pitched seven innings and allowed six runs, three earned, on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts.

Barrie won the final's first game 4-3 in 10 innings, but followed that with 13-4 and 15-0 wins in the second and third games of the best-of-seven championship series.

The Baycats opened this season with 26 straight wins and finished 33-3 to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.