BRADFORD – One person has been air-lifted to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a lumber truck and a pickup on County Rd. 27, north of Highway 9, Tuesday morning.

“We don't have a cause yet, but it appears that one of the vehicles crossed the centre line and was struck almost head-on by a lumber truck,” said Const. Rich Williamson, of South Simcoe police.

Police, along with Schomberg firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics, were called at 6:35 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash.

Paramedics took a male from the pickup truck aboard an ORNGE air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police said County Rd. 27 will remain closed from Line 2 to Highway 9 while the investigation continues.