Toronto man charged with stunt driving
OPP radar. (File Photo/The Daily News)
GEORGIAN BAY TWP. - A Toronto man clocked at 55 kilometres an hour past the speed limit was charged with stunt driving Monday.
Just before 12:30 p.m., Southern Georgian Bay OPP were on radar patrol on Highway 400 when a Lincoln MKX sport utility vehicle was spotted speeding.
It was clocked at 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone, police said.
A 54-year-old man was charged with stunt driving by excessive speed.
His SUV was towed and impounded for seven days.
He has an October court date in Penetanguishene.