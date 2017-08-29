TAY TWP. - Police threw the book at a local man after stopping him for a traffic violation on Highway 12 Monday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP determined the 43-year-old man had been drinking and did a roadside test just after 9 p.m.

A further check showed his driver's licence was suspended.

A Tay Township man has been charged with impaired driving, having more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while driving, driving while suspended, having no permit for a vehicle, with no validation, having no insurance and having open liquor in his vehicle.

His vehicle was towed and impounded.

The man has a September court date in Midland.