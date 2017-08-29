(Staff) – Barrie homeowners could have another hydro rate break headed their way.

Alectra Utilities is offering a set of three trial price plans to provide residential customers with choice when it comes to how they are charged for electricity.

The trial provides the opportunity to better manage household electricity costs, while also helping Ontario’s power system run more efficiently, the province says.

"When we launched Ontario's Fair Hydro Plan, our government delivered significant and immediate relief on electricity bills for all residential electricity customers and as many as half a million small businesses and farms across the province,” said provincial Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault Tuesday morning in Barrie.

“With affordability as a top priority ... the Ontario Energy Board and Alectra are taking the next step in offering more flexibility and choice to families, while helping to reduce their electricity bills even further.”

Originally launched in 2015, the advantage power pricing program has been extended to run until Dec. 31, 2018 with new options and features as part of the Ontario Energy Board’s regulated price plan initiative.

Participants are expected to benefit by shifting some consumption from on-peak to off-peak periods. For an average customer who doesn’t shift consumption, the expected change in costs is expected to be minimal.

“The expansion of Alectra's pilot project means that more families in Barrie have the opportunity to save on their monthly electricity bills,” said Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth. “Through this innovative project, customers are given more options to take control of their electricity usage and reduce household energy costs.”

The enhanced plan is similar to the time-of-use plan available to Ontarians since 2007, but it has one key change: a bigger difference between on-peak and off-peak prices.

This wider rate gap lets participants cut electricity costs if they shift their usage to off-peak hours, the province says.

The dynamic plan features a peak period from 3-9 p.m. on weekdays (holidays excluded) where the rate is either low, medium or high. At all other times on this plan an off-peak rate applies. This rate is lower than standard time-of-use rates.

Customers are alerted a day in advance as to what rate they will have for those peak periods, giving them the opportunity to adjust their usage accordingly.

Additionally, the dynamic plan includes six critical peak pricing periods which will last for four hours each. These critical periods will be planned to occur during times the system is under the most demand in the winter and summer seasons.

The overnight plan features a similar schedule to standard time-of-use, but with the addition of a 'super' off-peak rate from 12-6 a.m. This is designed for customers with large flexible loads, like electric vehicles, or who work shifts, to use electricity when system costs are low.

Alectra operates within a 1,800 square kilometre service territory comprising 15 communities including Barrie, Alliston, Aurora, Beeton, Brampton, Bradford, Hamilton, Markham, Mississauga, Penetanguishene, Richmond Hill, St. Catharines, Thornton, Tottenham and Vaughan.

For more information about advantage power pricing and the three plans visit alectrautilities.com/AdvantagePower.