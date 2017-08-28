NEW TECUMSETH – An OPP officer pulled a woman from a vehicle after it caught fire following a head-on crash Saturday evening in Alliston.

Just before 5:25 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP were called to a crash on Victoria Street East near John Street.

Police say a red Pontiac Pursuit was travelling west on Victoria Street when it swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid rear-ending the stopped vehicle in front, and was struck head on by a Ford F350 truck.

As the officer arrived at the scene and approached the red Pontiac, the front of the vehicle caught fire.

The officer opened the driver's door and pulled the driver from the vehicle, OPP said, while a tow truck driver used fire extinguishers to put out the flames.

The female driver was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.