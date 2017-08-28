A cooking fire caused boaters aboard a vessel near Barrie's Tiffin Boat Launch to jump into the water Sunday afternoon.

At 1:50 p.m., Barrie Police Marine 1 responded to the fire, assisting boaters off the vessel and out of the water where some had jumped.

Marine 1 then used its fire pump to extinguish the blaze, as two fire extinguishers on board had not put it out.

Police determined a man was cooking in the boat's cabin when he tried to refuel his stove, and the fire started.

Simcoe County paramedics assessed all on board the vessel and there were no injuries.

The boat was towed back to shore, where it was assessed by Barrie firefighters.

The boat was inspected by Marine 1 officers and it was found to be operating with all of its safety equipment.

The fire was determined to be accidental.