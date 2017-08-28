BRADFORD – A local man had $7,000 withdrawn from his bank accounts after falling for an internet scam.

South Simcoe police were told Friday a Bradford man had received an e-mail from someone claiming to be his internet provider, and offering a $500 refund for lost service.

He provided his banking information and password to get the refund.

The man later learned $7,000 had been removed from his accounts.

Police are reminding people never to give out their banking information to anyone, and that a legitimate business will never ask for your password.