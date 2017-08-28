Pitching, defence and hitting.

The Barrie Baycats had everything working on Sunday.

Barrie showed its dominance with the largest finals victory in the Intercounty Baseball League since before its inception, as the Baycats blasted the Kitchener Panthers 15-0 in Game 3.

This will set the stage Tuesday night in Kitchener for the Baycats to try and sweep the IBL championship series and win a fourth-straight crown.

“It was just lucky at times,” said Baycats outfielder Ryan Spataro. “It seems like some of those balls that might normally get caught dropped in today.

“(Ryan) Rijo had a great game, as did (Jordan) Castaldo and (Kevin) Atkinson, who’s been having a great series,” added the Barrie native. “This doesn’t happen too often (to win like this), but it’s great and it takes the stress off.”

Spataro was hard-pressed to come up with another playoff game in his illustrious Baycats career where Barrie had taken complete control from an early moment, and certainly none in the final.

“I think we had one good game like this against London (back in the 2010 semifinals), where (Sean) Mattson hit a grand slam in the first and you can tell that they shut it down, but it doesn’t happen too often,” Spataro said.

The Baycats, who have compiled a record of 40-3 this year between the regular season and playoffs, should have been in for their toughest test yet against Kitchener, a team that was head and shoulders above the rest of the IBL.

Instead, Barrie made things look easy in Game 3.

“Since the beginning of the season, we’ve been on a roll,” Rijo said. “It was the same thing, going back to last year, when I was here, just watching (as a fan).

“You can tell there’s something special here.”

Colin Gordner, the No. 9 hitter for Kitchener, poked a third-inning single through the left side of the infield.

Two batters later, Cuban import Yorbis Borroto drew a full-count walk.

Those would be the lone blemishes on Baycats starter Claudio Custodio’s record, as the Dominican pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout, racking up 13 strikeouts along the way.

“It’s fun to watch for us,” Spataro said. “I know there’s maybe not too much excitement, but it’s fun to watch when you see a guy do something like that.

“Claudio’s done a great job for us, and hopefully, we don’t need him again this year, but it’s not too often that you get to see a pitching performance like that.”

With Custodio, who had been the designated hitter in the first two games, on the mound, Barrie native Rijo, who was coming back from a wrist injury, finally got into the championship series.

The former St. Joseph’s Jaguar responded with an emphatic 4-for-5 night, including hitting a pair of three-run homers in consecutive innings.

“We were very excited for him,” Spataro said. “We were teasing him all year, because he had a great year in college, and we were waiting for that.

“It was great to see him come back at a clutch time for us.”

The Baycats made it a 5-0 game in the second, when seven straight batters reached base, all with two outs, to move firmly into the driver’s seat.

“It’s just guys staying up, taking good approaches, and getting on base,” Spataro said. “They always say, ‘get it to the next guy’, and we did a lot of that.”

Kitchener starter Sean Ratcliffe would get the hook in the fourth inning after giving up another run and walking Jeff Cowan on four straight pitches.

The Panthers brought Mike Schnurr into the game to face Rijo, who sat on an 0-1 fastball and crushed a no-doubter over the fence in right-centre field.

“He threw that first change-up and I fouled it off of my foot,” Rijo said. “I knew he wanted to get ahead 0-2 and I heard the catcher set up outside, so I was thinking left-centre.

“But then, he brought it in and I just turned on it, barreled that thing, and it just flew.”

Rijo’s second homer, coming in the fifth, capped off the biggest finals victory in Baycats history, a night after a 13-4 Game 2 romp over Kitchener.

Barrie has now won all eight meetings against the Panthers this season, and if it can make it 9-0 on Tuesday, then the Baycats will have done pretty much what was expected from them since Day One.

That being said, Barrie plans to enter their potential championship clincher on an even keel.

“We always seem to take the same approach for every game, whether it’s the regular season or playoffs,” Spataro said. “You get a little more amped up for playoffs, where you have to just remember to take a step back and stay focused, but we’re going to take it the same way we did in the first three games.

“We’re going to try and score some runs early and get their heads down early, and hopefully, we can finish them off in Game 4 there.”

Baycats At A Glance

Game 1 – Barrie 4, Kitchener 3 (10 innings)

Game 2 – Barrie 13, Kitchener 4

Game 3 – Barrie 15, Kitchener 0

Game 4 – Tuesday at Kitchener, 7:30 p.m.

* Game 5 – Thursday at Barrie

* Game 6 – Saturday at Kitchener

* Game 7 – Sunday at Barrie

(* denotes if necessary)