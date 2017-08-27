(Staff) - Barrie Baycats have a 2-0 lead in the Intercounty Baseball League final heading into Sunday's night's game against Kitchener Panthers.

Saturday night at Jack Couch Park in Kitchener, the Baycats won 13-4. Barrie had won the first game 4-3 in 10 innings last Thursday at Coates Stadium.

Saturday night in Kitchener, Kevin Atkinson went 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored two runs for the Baycats.

Jeff Cowan and Branfy Infante each singled twice and drove in a run, while Kyle DeGrace and Conner Morro had an RBI and scored two runs apiece. Jordan Castaldo singled twice and scored three times.

Barrie pitcher Matthew St. Kitts (1-0) allowed four runs on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Jasvir Rakkar (3-2) took the loss for the Panthers, allowing seven runs on seven hits in six innings. Only two of the runs were earned, as Kitchener made six errors. Rakkar walked three and struck out seven.

Yorbis Borroto supplied all of the Panthers' offence, slugging a grand slam home run. Justin Interisano singled three times and scored once.

The third game of the IBL final is to be played at 7 p.m. Sunday at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

Game four is Tuesday night in Kitchener.

Barrie Baycats are going for their fourth straight IBL championship.