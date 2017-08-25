INNISFIL – South Simcoe police have laid 39 charges in connection with recent street robberies in the Alcona area.

In some cases, the victims were lured to wooded areas for drug deals – where they were robbed or assaulted, police say.

Two adults and three youths have been arrested and face charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with court orders.

Arrest warrants are being sought for another adult and a youth.

Police say the ages and charges for all involved will be made public when the investigation is concluded.

Anyone who is a victim of these crimes is asked to call police at 705-436-2141 or by e-mail at ian.fenik@southsimcoepolice.ca.