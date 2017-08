A dirt bike was stolen from a backyard shed at a Innisfil Street home in Barrie between Aug. 20 and Aug. 23.

City police describe it as a blue, 2004 Yamaha.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. P. Graham 705-725-7025 ext. 2732 or at pgraham@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.