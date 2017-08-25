An Innisfil man remains in serious condition in a Michigan hospital following a fatal Aug. 20 crash just north of Detroit.

Joseph Spataro, 29, was driving his Mazda R7A when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The collision killed Spataro's passenger, Cassandra Hunter, 27, also from Innisfil.

Troy, Michigan police are still investigating the crash. A 35-year-old man from nearby Warren, Michigan, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police said.

“We have not found any evidence that drag racing was occurring, or about to happen,” Sgt. Meghan Broderick Lehman of Troy police told the Examiner on Friday.

The crash involved a black 1984 Mazda R7A and a red 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck, on southbound I-75, south of Crooks, at approximately 1:30 a.m. last Sunday.

Both vehicles were travelling south on the freeway, police said, when the F-150 rear--ended the Mazda, causing the car to catch fire immediately.

Both Spataro and Hunter were transported from the scene to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, by Alliance Mobile Health.

Hunter died hours after the crash at the hospital, police said.

“Charges against the (truck) driver are still pending,” Lehman said. “It will take at least one month, probably longer, for the toxicology to come back on the blood test for the drunk driving suspect.

“At that time, the case will be presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.”

Both Spataro and Hunter were wearing seat belts, police said, although the vehicle was not equipped with air bags. The occupants of the Mazda were in the area for the Woodward Dream Cruise, police said of the popular car show.

The driver of the F-150 was treated on scene by Alliance Mobile Health and was subsequently arrested by Troy police officers on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

