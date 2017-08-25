CLEARVIEW TWP. - Two men were arrested after a vehicle was backed into a deep ditch on Nottawasaga Sideroad 33/34 Thursday night.

Huronia West OPP were called there at 10:30 p.m. and officers found two intoxicated men, police said.

The driver, a 24-year-old Essa Township man, was arrested and charged with impaired driving. He has a September court date in Collingwood.

The second man was belligerent toward police and refused to listen to officers.

A 24-year-old Collingwood man was arrested for his own protection and charged with being intoxicated in a public place.