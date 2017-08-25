Barrie police are looking for a man involved in a theft and use of a stolen credit card a month ago.

On July 25, officers were called to a Napier Street home after a vehicle was entered overnight, when various credit and debit cards were stolen.

When bank records were reviewed, it was determined the Visa card was used at three different, but unspecified, locations within walking distance of each other between 5:10 a.m. and 5:23 a.m. on July 25.

Police are looking for a white man, of medium build, approximately 30 years old and wearing a white t-shirt and a grey, full-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Const. A Singh at 705-725-7025, ext. 2788 or at asingh@barriepolice.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.