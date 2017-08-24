INNISFIL – A man was pinned in his tractor by a log he was moving Wednesday morning at a farm in the area of Mapleview Drive and 25 Sideroad.

South Simcoe police say he was moving logs in a forested area of the property when the load shifted and one of the logs fell back onto the tractor, pinning him in its seat.

Fortunately he was able to use his cellphone and called 911 just after 11 a.m.

Police, Innisfil firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics scoured the large farm for the man. He was found within minutes and freed. An ORNGE air ambulance was called in as a precaution.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for a minor leg injury.

Ontario's Labour Ministry is investigating this incident as a workplace accident.

Police say this emphasizes the importance of having a cellphone at all times. Without one, the man could have been stranded for hours.