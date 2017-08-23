A Canada-wide warrant has been authorized for the arrest Max Cameron Pritchett, 21, of Barrie.

Pritchett is wanted following the Aug. 13 shooting that occurred on Mulcaster Street and Lakeshore Drive.

He is described as white, 5' 8” tall, weighing 142 pounds and with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say Pritchett should be considered armed and dangerous, and is not to be approached. Anyone seeing should him call 911.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or this investigation is asked to contact the Barrie police homicide unit at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.

On Monday, London police arrested Dylan Brown, 24, who was wanted on a Canada- wide warrant for attempted murder.

On Aug. 13 at 1:30 a.m., Barrie police were called to Mulcaster Street and Lakeshore Drive for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they located a 28-year-old Barrie man, suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators believe the victim was shot in the middle of Mulcaster Street. He was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, then later transferred to a GTA hospital in serious condition, suffering from gunshot wounds.