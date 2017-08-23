Three Brampton youths face charges after a break-in led to a crash with a city police vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Barrie.

Police were called to a Dock Road residence just before 3 p.m. for a break-in in progress. Officers found a vehicle reported stolen from Oakville.

There was a brief pursuit, which police called off due to heavy area traffic.

Shortly afterwards the vehicle was spotted on Gowan Street. Police say it reversed, crashed into a police tactical vehicle and went west onto Highway 90.

The vehicle was ditched on Highway 90 at the 11th Line of Essa Township.

The youths fled on foot, but were tracked down by Barrie officers and the canine unit.

Three youths – age 14, 16 and 14 – were arrested and charged. One youth got away.

They face numerous charges – including dangerous driving, flight from police, possession of property obtained by crime under and over $5,000, failing to stop for an accident, breaking and entering, and probation violations.

The trio were scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning in Barrie.