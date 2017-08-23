CALEDON – A man faces multiple charges after a fatal, head-on crash that has killed an Alliston woman.

Caledon OPP have identified her as Nigatwa Teferra, 53.

Just before 10 p.m. on July 30, officers were called to a crash on Caledon King Townline South, south of Castlederg Side Road, and found a 2007 Lexus E35 on its top east of the road, a 2015 Honda Fit on the west side.

The vehicles had collided head-on. Police said the driver of the Lexus fled the scene.

The Honda's driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the passenger to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

A 43-year-old Alliston man has been charged with failing to stop at an accident scene involving bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

He has also been charged with driving with an open container of liquor.

The man has an Orangeville court date later this month.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Const. Christopher Nguyen at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.